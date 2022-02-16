ACB arrests sarpanch for accepting bribe in Anantnag

"Upon receiving the complaint, prima facie offence U/S 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, was found. Consequently, a case under FIR No. 03/2022 was registered at P/S ACB Anantnag."

"Subsequently, an ACB team was constituted. The team caught Hafiza Begum while allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 6,500 from the complainant."