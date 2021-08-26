ACB produces charge-sheet against former Forestor in disproportionate assets case

The statement said that the accused had purchased land (Plot No 64) at Baghi Mehtab, Housing Colony, Srinagar and another plot at Zubairabad, Sujwan Road, Jammu and constructed two palatial houses on these plots.

It said that the verification revealed that he had amassed the property and incurred huge expenditure during the period of 1980 to 2009 which had been found disproportionate to his known sources of income.

“On the strength of facts and circumstances, together with cogent and clinching evidence brought on record, the investigation has established the commission of offences under section 5(1) (e) r/w 5(2) P C Act Svt 2006 are made out against Shah. The accused has retired on superannuation on 3 January 2019 and as such the necessary sanction for launching of prosecution was required.”