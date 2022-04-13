ACB traps, arrests 4 KPDCL Tangmarg employees in bribery case

The unit is being run by him with the help of his family since 2014. “The complainant alleged that he had applied before AEE Tangmarg for upgrading the electricity consumption/sanction load from presently 63 KV to 250 KV on Nov, 2021.

The officials namely Masood Ahmad, Junior Engineer, Gh Mohd Bhat, Junior Engineer and Inspector Ab Rashid Bhat (Meter Reader) demanded huge amount as bribe for the settlement/ processing of his file for upgrading the load.

They settled for ₹2,60,000/- as demand for completing the work,” the statement said. “On receipt of the complaint, Case FIR No. 12/2022 U/S 7 PC Act 1988 was registered in PS ACB Baramulla and investigation taken up.”