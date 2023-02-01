Accelerating tempo of growth in handloom and handcrafts sector through PM VIKAS will benefit lakhs of J&K artisans: LG

Jammu/Delhi: Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that the Union Budget 2023-24 would greatly benefit lakhs of artisans of Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here quoted the LG as saying, “Grateful to Finance Minister Sitharaman and PM Modi for accelerating the tempo of growth in handloom and handicrafts sector through PM VIKAS. It will greatly benefit lakhs of artisans of J&K.”
He said that the rapid growth and welfare of common masses was at the centre of Budget 2023-24. The LG said that the first budget of Amrit Kaal would put the country on a faster, sustainable and more inclusive growth path to achieve the goal of 5 trillion dollar economy.
“The first budget of Amrit Kaal presented by Finance Minister Sitharaman under the guidance of PM Modi is to ensure sustained, equitable, and inclusive growth and to achieve the milestone of 5 trillion dollar economy and to transform India into a global powerhouse,” he said.
The LG said that the vision for Amrit Kaal would provide opportunities for citizens with focus on youth, growth and job creation, strong and stable macro-economic environment and priorities to farmers, women, marginalised sections, middleclass and infrastructure would put the economy to its optimum growth path.
“Increased investment on infrastructure and employment generation, green growth, agriculture accelerator fund, targeted funding for animal husbandry and Atmanirbhar Bharat Horticulture Clean Plant Programme and tourism promotion will have a force multiplier impact on the economy,” he said.