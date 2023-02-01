Accelerating tempo of growth in handloom and handcrafts sector through PM VIKAS will benefit lakhs of J&K artisans: LG

Jammu/Delhi: Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that the Union Budget 2023-24 would greatly benefit lakhs of artisans of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here quoted the LG as saying, “Grateful to Finance Minister Sitharaman and PM Modi for accelerating the tempo of growth in handloom and handicrafts sector through PM VIKAS. It will greatly benefit lakhs of artisans of J&K.”