ACCOUNTABILITY AND PREVENTION OF CORRUPTION | Adieu to offline services; J&K goes fully digital

Jammu: In an important decision, J&K on Monday decided to go fully digital with immediate effect.

This was decided by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta in a meeting of the Committee of Secretaries (CoS) today attended by all the Administrative Secretaries.

“Mehta directed Commissioner Secretary, IT to ensure that all government services are only made available through online mode from today. He reiterated that no service shall remain offline and applicants need not to visit any of the government offices for availing any services,” said an official statement.