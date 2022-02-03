Acid Attack | Collective Danger, Collective Defence

An urgent, effective and sustained effort is needed to uproot the evil that bears such obnoxious fruit. Right now we need a two pronged action. One, all of us must come to the rescue of the victim, and her family.
Civil society needs to reassure the family that whatever it takes, we will get the best possible treatment for the girl, and rehabilitate her in the society, as a normal person, with a life ahead. Another task is to forge a front against the evil called drug addiction.
This acid attack has once again brought to fore the dreaded face of drug addiction. It needs extra ordinary effort to rescue our youth from the belly of this beast.
The second part is for government institutions. Like in emergency situations a state acts against the danger with all its might, the LG administration must muster all its resources to root out this evil.
The formation of a surveillance Task Force to regulate sale of acid and corrosive substances is a step in right direction. To stop the acid attacks in future, government must track the sale and purchase of acids. In this digital age it is possible to do that. We can have a centralised, digital platform where the sale of acids is recorded.
Anyone, individual or institution, that buys acid should be asked to identify itself, produce the Adhaar details, and expressly state the purpose of purchase. Those who sell acid should be legally bound to put it online, at that very moment.
This online data should be accessible to people. In case any girl feels threatened from any one, she can put her name and other details, including the names of those who can be probable accomplices in such a crime, on the site in advance.
This can help track the culprit even before he commits the crime. It may sound little complex right now, but if the experts in this filed give a thought to it, the process can be made simple and efficient.
The purpose is to disable such evil minds from getting any type of acid from the market.