Acid sale regulation: Surveillance task force set up in Srinagar

Srinagar: After the horrifying acid attack on a Srinagar girl, the district administration on Thursday set up a surveillance task force to regulate the sale of acid.

The team headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Syed Hanief Balkhi has members from police, enforcement metrology department and Labour Commission.

The order issued by District Magistrate Srinagar said that guidelines issued by Supreme Court in case of Laxmi versus Union of India would be adhered to for selling or storage of acid.