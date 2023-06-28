ACS Home, DGP assess yatra arrangements at Nunwan, Chandanwari

Anantnag: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home, R K Goyal and Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Wednesday visited Pahalgam and took stock of arrangements being put in place at Nunwan base camp and Chandanwari camp for the yatris arriving for Amarnath Yatra that commences from July 1.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that at Chandanwari camp, the ACS was accompanied by DGP Dilbag Singh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) Mandeep Bandari, DIG South, DC Anantnag, SDM Pahalgam, and other civil and police officers.

The statement said that reviewing the healthcare facilities established in DRDO hospital for providing quality healthcare services to the Amarnath Yatris, the ACS directed the concerned officers to work in mission mode for ensuring best possible facilities to yatris.

Goyal asked the concerned officers to ensure deployment of adequate number of doctors and other paramedical staff in the hospital to cater to the needs of the devotees.

“The makeshift state-of-the-art hospital, built by DRDO at Chandanwari, will help in providing better and round-the-clock healthcare facilities to the yatris and to those engaged in yatra management,” he said.

The ACS directed the medical officer to keep the medical facilities available round the clock so that no devotee has to face any inconvenience on this account.

He also visited Nunwan base camp at Pahalgam and took stock of preparations and arrangements for the ensuing Amarnath Yatra.

Goyal conducted a detailed tour of the base camp and inspected the facilities including drinking water, healthcare, toilets, sanitation, entry points and langar management established at the camp.

Later, he held a meeting with the camp directors and other officers regarding the conduct of the yatra.

The ACS directed them to ensure that best services were extended to the yatris expected to throng J&K for the yatra.

He asked for giving focus on maintaining proper sanitation and quality basic amenities at all the spots established for the yatris.

The camp directors and other officers of the line departments apprised the ACS of facilities available in the camps for the yatris.