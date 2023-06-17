ACS Home reviews status of Individual Arms License issuance

Srinagar: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home, R K Goyal Saturday reviewed the status of various services related to arms licenses including issuance and renewal of Individual Arms Licenses, being provided through NDAL-ALIS portal.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Goyal advised the District Magistrates to extend assistance to the people desirous of availing various services including issuance and renewal of arms licenses and utilising the online NDAL-ALIS platform.
He impressed upon them to take immediate steps for timely processing of applications received for grant of Individual Arms Licenses strictly in terms of the instructions issued vide Government Order No 30-Home of 2023 dated January 18, 2023.
To have speedy verification of antecedents from the CID, he asked them to employ dedicated electronic channels by the licensing authorities. In the meeting, it was reiterated to strictly adhere to the provisions contained in the Arms Act and the Arms Rules, so that the bonafide applicants, eligible for grant and renewal of these licenses were facilitated as envisaged in the online services being provided through NDAL-ALIS portal of the Government of India.
Special DG CID Rashmi Ranjan Swain, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and all District Magistrates of J&K attended the meeting.