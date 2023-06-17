ACS Home reviews status of Individual Arms License issuance

Srinagar: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home, R K Goyal Saturday reviewed the status of various services related to arms licenses including issuance and renewal of Individual Arms Licenses, being provided through NDAL-ALIS portal.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Goyal advised the District Magistrates to extend assistance to the people desirous of availing various services including issuance and renewal of arms licenses and utilising the online NDAL-ALIS platform.

He impressed upon them to take immediate steps for timely processing of applications received for grant of Individual Arms Licenses strictly in terms of the instructions issued vide Government Order No 30-Home of 2023 dated January 18, 2023.