GK IMPACT | Advertising agency removes hoardings promoting tobacco products

Srinagar: Acting swiftly on a Greater Kashmir report highlighting an advertisement board promoting use of tobacco products at Polo View and other locations in the city, the Rampage Advertising Services on the directions of Srinagar Municipal Corporation has removed these hoardings from these sites.

The advertisement was promoting tobacco products like ‘Vimal Pan Masala’ and ‘Chaini Chaini’ in violation of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Product Act (COTPA-2003). Soon after the report, the SMC had asked the Rampage Advertising Services to remove the hoarding, failing which the same shall be removed departmentally at their risk and cost.

As per the SMC, during the routine inspection it was observed that the said agency has installed advertisement hoarding of Pan Masala which is in violation of advertisements policy and tender notice.