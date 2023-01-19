GK IMPACT | Advertising agency removes hoardings promoting tobacco products

Srinagar: Acting swiftly on a Greater Kashmir report highlighting an advertisement board promoting use of tobacco products at Polo View and other locations in the city, the Rampage Advertising Services on the directions of Srinagar Municipal Corporation has removed these hoardings from these sites.
The advertisement was promoting tobacco products like ‘Vimal Pan Masala’ and ‘Chaini Chaini’ in violation of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Product Act (COTPA-2003). Soon after the report, the SMC had asked the Rampage Advertising Services to remove the hoarding, failing which the same shall be removed departmentally at their risk and cost.
As per the SMC, during the routine inspection it was observed that the said agency has installed advertisement hoarding of Pan Masala which is in violation of advertisements policy and tender notice.
“In this regard you are requested to please remove the said advertisement hoardings immediately. Failing which same shall be removed departmentally at your risk and cost," reads the order issued by Assistant Revenue Officer, SMC.
Greater Kashmir on Thursday reported that the advertisement hoarding board is openly glamorising and encouraging the use of tobacco products, which is a clear violation of the laws put in place to protect public health.
This comes at a time when the government is making efforts to minimise the consumption of tobacco products in J&K.
As per the National Family Health Survey, NFHS-5, 38.3% of the male population and 3.6% of the women population consume tobacco products in J&K. Among tobacco use in J&K, the most common forms are Cigarettes (10.4%), Hookah (6.3%) and Bidi (6.2%).
Besides this, J&K are among the top four states with the highest number of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases, oral and lung cancers patients.
Under the prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution Act (COTPA), 2003, a complete ban is in place for advertising and promotion of Tobacco related products through mass media.