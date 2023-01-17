Action against terror ecosystem should be carried forward meticulously in a coordinated manner: DGP

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Tuesday directed the officers of the J&K Police to take strict action against the supporters of terrorism and narco-terrorism
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that chairing a meeting of senior Police officers of Kashmir zone to review the crime and security scenario of Kashmir at the Police Control Room, Kashmir, the DGP complimented the officers for successfully achieving various goals set for the year 2022.
He enjoined upon them to rigorously follow basic policing methods including human intelligence generation, record keeping and maintenance of registers at police stations as per the Police rules.
Singh said that action against terror ecosystem should be carried forward meticulously and in a coordinated manner.
“Although J&K Police along with other forces got successes across J&K against the terrorists, stringent actions against the terror support system, narcotics and narco terror modules should be continued with an aim to bring an end to it,” he said.
The DGP stressed upon the jurisdictional officers to ensure direct supervision of UAPA, NDPS, and other special reported heinous cases so that the investigation and disposal of all pending cases as well as of new cases are brought to a logical conclusion on priority.
He directed that the quality of investigation and disposal of these cases needed to be improved further.
Singh stressed for adopting the latest technology and standard practices to expedite investigation of cases on merits for judicial determination and directed the jurisdictional officers to hold regular review meetings to ensure better supervision and public deliverance.
He said public cooperation had helped make the efforts of the Police fruitful in maintaining law and order.
The DGP said that the support of the community was essential to maintain a terror-free environment and by prioritising community-based programmes more public cooperation needed to be ensured.
He directed the officers that all possible help should be extended to the public as and when required.
Reviewing the arrangements for the upcoming Republic Day functions, Singh directed for ensuring all required and necessary security arrangements were in place.
He directed for coordination and synergy among all the stakeholders.
The DGP directed the officers that while dealing with any situation they should ensure that law-abiding people were not put to any inconvenience during their day-to-day activities.
He directed for stringent action against the OGWs or anyone supporting terrorism or narco terror modules in J&K.
ADGP, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar briefed the DGP about the crime and security scenario in Kashmir zone.
Range DIsG and District Superintendents of Police of the zone also gave detailed resumes of crime, and security scenarios in their respective jurisdictions.
DIG CKR Sujit Kumar; SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal; SSP PCR Zubair Ahmad Khan; and SP Operation Srinagar while DIG NKR Vivek Gupta, DIG SKR Rayees Muhammad Bhat, district SSPs, and AIG (T&P) J S Johar also attended the meeting.