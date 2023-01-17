Action against terror ecosystem should be carried forward meticulously in a coordinated manner: DGP

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Tuesday directed the officers of the J&K Police to take strict action against the supporters of terrorism and narco-terrorism

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that chairing a meeting of senior Police officers of Kashmir zone to review the crime and security scenario of Kashmir at the Police Control Room, Kashmir, the DGP complimented the officers for successfully achieving various goals set for the year 2022.

He enjoined upon them to rigorously follow basic policing methods including human intelligence generation, record keeping and maintenance of registers at police stations as per the Police rules.