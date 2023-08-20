Action to continue against supporters of terrorism, its ecosystem: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday reiterated that the government, in line with its policy of zero tolerance against terrorism, would relentlessly go against those pursuing it (terrorism); propagating it or facilitating its ecosystem, by any means.
He also asserted that after tangible improvement in Kashmir, the security forces were pursuing a 360-degree approach to wipe out terrorism in Jammu.
With regard to power related woes, the Lieutenant Governor stated that the interest of people of J&K formed the fulcrum of his government’s policies and the administration would work to provide relief to poor people.
He was responding to media queries after launching Green Jammu and Kashmir Drive 2023-24 from IIM, Jammu.
“See, when the Constitution of India was being framed, the provision of Article 311 was unanimously kept by its (constitution’s) all architects, including B R Ambedkar, Sardar Patel, providing for stringent action against those who pose threat to the State or endanger its integrity. Action is taken on the basis of clinching evidence. So, who says what, is not vital,” LG Sinha said.
SECURITY SITUATION HAS IMPROVED; FORCES PURSUING 360 DEGREE APPROACH AGAINST TERRORISM
When asked if the recent killing of two terrorists, involved in Dhangri and other terror attacks in Pir Panchal sub-region, indicated that the security situation would improve soon, LG Sinha remarked that it (situation) had already improved in J&K.
“The (security) situation in J&K will improve, is not the correct proposition. The situation has already improved. This was true that in the initial days, Kashmir was a matter of concern hence the security forces had focussed on it with a 360-degree approach in the (Kashmir) division. Now the security forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police have started pursuing the same 360-degree approach here (in Jammu division) also,” he said.
“360-degree security mechanism has been strengthened in Jammu division and all efforts are being made by the security grid to eliminate the terrorists’ support system,” he added.
“They (security forces) have achieved success in certain cases. I’m confident that in the days to come, they will get more success in their endeavours (to wipe out terrorism and terrorists). I believe that there is perfect synergy between the security forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police and they will perform well to deliver,” the Lieutenant Governor said.
GOVT TO PROVIDE RELIEF TO POOR; RICH SHOULD PAY POWER BILLS
With regard to power related woes and protests that erupted against the installation of smart meters, LG Sinha assured that the government would come out with measures to provide relief to the poor. “Our government is committed to work for the welfare of citizens. Their interest forms the core of our policies. We will not take any action hurting their interests. But we need to realise that the J&K government has spent Rs 20,000 crore in the last few years to purchase power. Still the government will come out with measures to provide relief to the poor but the affluent persons should not shirk from paying power bills,” he said.
SARORE TOLL PLAZA ISSUE TO BE RESOLVED SOON
Speaking on the issue of Sarore Toll Plaza, the Lieutenant Governor said, “The concern of the people is genuine. I have discussed the issue with the Chairman NHAI and the matter will be resolved in the coming days.”