Action to continue against supporters of terrorism, its ecosystem: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday reiterated that the government, in line with its policy of zero tolerance against terrorism, would relentlessly go against those pursuing it (terrorism); propagating it or facilitating its ecosystem, by any means.

He also asserted that after tangible improvement in Kashmir, the security forces were pursuing a 360-degree approach to wipe out terrorism in Jammu.

With regard to power related woes, the Lieutenant Governor stated that the interest of people of J&K formed the fulcrum of his government’s policies and the administration would work to provide relief to poor people.

He was responding to media queries after launching Green Jammu and Kashmir Drive 2023-24 from IIM, Jammu.

“See, when the Constitution of India was being framed, the provision of Article 311 was unanimously kept by its (constitution’s) all architects, including B R Ambedkar, Sardar Patel, providing for stringent action against those who pose threat to the State or endanger its integrity. Action is taken on the basis of clinching evidence. So, who says what, is not vital,” LG Sinha said.