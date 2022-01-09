Activate COVID war rooms, assist people: LG to nodal officers

The Lt Governor directed the district administrations to gear up preparedness and provide all assistance to healthcare teams.

The Lt Governor instructed the Nodal officers to ensure smooth coordination in providing Covid kits and other assistance to people in need. “We should be fully prepared to tackle the surge in cases. The existing decentralised system at the Panchayat level should be made functional for immediate medical attention,” said the Lt Governor.

Explicit directions were passed to the Divisional and District Administrations for optimum utilisation of testing capacity, besides declaring micro-containment zones and hot spots in areas registering an increase in cases and to avoid crowding at public places. “Any laxity in enforcement of CAB will not be tolerated”, said the Lt Governor.