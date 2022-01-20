Active cases in J&K see meteoric rise of 2100% in 20 days

So far 343031 people have recovered, leaving active case tally at 31044—10535 in Jammu and 20509 in Kashmir.

As per doctors, the rise in active cases means an increase in hospitalisation rate which burdens the healthcare sector.

"Since August last year, the number of active cases was below 2000 which meant very few COVID patients required hospitalisation, but now there is a spurt in cases which is not a good sign," said a senior health department official.

Doctors have been cautioning people to take this virus seriously and follow all COVID-related protocols.

Senior Critical Care Expert, Dr Showkat Shah said "there is a wrong notion that Omicron causes less severe COVID infection. That makes us less responsible to adopt Covid Appropriate Behavior because it has been a month-old virus only. We know very little about it, it can be more dangerous in the future as it can cause new mutant and more virulent viruses because of its rapid transmissibility."