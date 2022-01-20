Active cases in J&K see meteoric rise of 2100% in 20 days

Srinagar: Driven by the Omicron variant, the number of active positive COVID cases in Jammu and Kashmir have recorded a meteoric rise of 2100 per cent in the last 20 days.
As per the official data, Jammu and Kashmir haو 31044 active positive cases currently. The number of active positive cases at the beginning of the month was a mere 1397.
Implying that in just 20 days, the number of active cases has increased by 29,647, which means a 2100 per cent increase in active cases since the beginning of January.
Active cases are the number of confirmed cases minus the number of recovered cases and deaths. It is the number of cases still considered to be infectious.
Srinagar has the highest number of active cases; Srinagar has 7367 active cases, followed by Jammu district where 6675 active cases have been reported. Baramulla has 4619 active cases, Budgam 2753, Pulwama 690, Kupwara 877, Anantnag 1559, Bandipora 942, Ganderbal 629, Kulgam 961, Shopian 112.
In Jammu division, Udhampur 1033, Rajouri 429, Doda 317, Kathua 575, Samba 557, Kishtwar 114, Poonch 308, Ramban 170, Reasi 357.
So far 343031 people have recovered, leaving active case tally at 31044—10535 in Jammu and 20509 in Kashmir.
As per doctors, the rise in active cases means an increase in hospitalisation rate which burdens the healthcare sector.
"Since August last year, the number of active cases was below 2000 which meant very few COVID patients required hospitalisation, but now there is a spurt in cases which is not a good sign," said a senior health department official.
Doctors have been cautioning people to take this virus seriously and follow all COVID-related protocols.
Senior Critical Care Expert, Dr Showkat Shah said "there is a wrong notion that Omicron causes less severe COVID infection. That makes us less responsible to adopt Covid Appropriate Behavior because it has been a month-old virus only. We know very little about it, it can be more dangerous in the future as it can cause new mutant and more virulent viruses because of its rapid transmissibility."
"Second worrying point is that it has been seen that Omicron is not responding to antibody cocktail treatment. The most effective steps individuals can take to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus is to keep a physical distance of at least 1 meter from others, wear a well-fitting double mask, open windows to improve ventilation, avoid poorly ventilated or crowded spaces, keep hands clean, cough or sneeze into a bent elbow or tissue, Get vaccinated when it's their turn and importantly avoid unnecessary frequent visits of attendants to the hospitals," Dr Shah said.
He said that with an increase in cases there are more chances of lockdowns which have hurt our economy badly. "In order to prevent lockdowns we need to be more cautious and ensure proper adherence of COVID protocols in order to keep the virus at bay."