Active terrorist’s house raided in Kishtwar: Police

Jammu: An extensive search operation was carried out in the house of an active Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist in Kishtwar district on Saturday, Police said.

SSP Kishtwar Khalil Ahmad Poswal said that after obtaining the house search warrant from the NIA Court Jammu in case FIR No 1 of 2022 under Section 13/18/19/20/39 of the UAPA, 7/25 of the I A Act, and 4/5 of the Explosive Substances Act registered at Police Station Dachhan.

“The search was carried out in the residential house of an active terrorist of HM outfit Mudasir Ahmad, son of Tariq Hussain Gainoo of Tander Dachhan,” he said.

Poswal said that during the search, the evidence seized would be investigated to subject the accused persons to judicial determination for his involvement in anti-national activities and perpetuation of terrorism.