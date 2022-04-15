Activities prejudicial to national interest, State’s security prohibited: CJ

“The Committee shall, however, inform the High Court about every such event permitted to be organized in the Conference Hall. The Committee shall ensure the safety, security, maintenance and cleanliness of the Conference Hall at all times. The Committee shall also be authorized to suggest the ways and measures for improvement of the facilities or for any further development to be carried out in the Conference Hall,” the CJ directed.

According to the policy directives, the Committee will take every care to see that the Conference Hall is used only for the common interest of the lawyers’ community and “not to serve the individual interests or interests of smaller segments in the Bar.”

The Committee has also been directed to “maintain record of all the activities carried out in the Conference Hall and monthly return thereof will be forwarded to the High Court under the signatures of the President or Secretary of the J&K High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA), Jammu.