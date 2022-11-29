Address problems of masses with seriousness, commitment: LG to PDD

Jammu: Chairing a review meeting of the Power Development Department (PDD) here Tuesday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha urged the PDD officers to reduce AT&C losses and strengthen the monitoring mechanism of power projects.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the meeting discussed various measures for enhancing sustainability, resilience, and efficiency of the power sector and steps to achieve targets to reduce AT&C losses.
Issuing directions to the PDD officers present in the meeting, the LG said that monitoring mechanism of power projects should be strengthened to meet the energy goals and aspirations of the people and businesses.
“We need to have a multi-pronged strategy for energy security and decisions taken during winter preparedness meetings should be followed in letter and spirit,” he said.
The LG impressed upon the department to address the problems of the common man with seriousness and commitment.
During the meeting, he sought the status of the steps taken to meet power demand; required energy and peak availability; demand-supply deficit, status of ongoing projects; implementation of the short-term, medium-term and long-term action plans.
Earlier, Principal Secretary PDD H Rajesh Prasad gave a detailed presentation on the power scenario of J&K.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Chairman JKPCL R P Singh; Chairman JPDCL Jagmohan Sharma; Managing Director JPDCL Shiv Anant Tayal; and Managing Director KPDCL Chaudhary Muhammad Yasin were present on the occasion.