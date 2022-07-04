Adequate arrangements in place to ensure safe, smooth Yatra: LG

Baltal: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited Shri Amarnathji Yatra Base camp at Baltal and interacted with the Shri Amarnathji pilgrims, ponywalas, volunteers and officers deputed there.

At the camp, the Lt Governor enquired about the facilities, quality of services, well-being of Yatris and volunteers.

The Lt Governor also carried out on-site inspection of Control Rooms established there and directed officials for regular inspection of lodging, food, health facilities, sanitation and taking care of cleanliness drives along the Yatra route and Base camp.