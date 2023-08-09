ADGP Jammu calls for high-level alertness, strengthening border security grid

Jammu: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh Wednesday stressed for strengthening of border security grid and “launching offensive operation” especially in Rajouri-Poonch and Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban ranges.

Singh stated this during a meeting convened by him with senior officers of army, BSF, CAPF, intelligence agencies, police, security wing and civil administration today in the run-up to August 15 to discuss the police and security arrangements.

ADGP Jammu highlighted the latest trends in terror activities and urged each agency to work towards mitigating the threat.

“He stressed on anti-drone measures; border deployment grid, security of police and army establishments, launching of offensive operations especially in Rajouri-Poonch and Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range besides preventive measures in other districts. Joint nakas at vulnerable locations and at inter district boundaries were also stressed upon,” the spokesperson said.

While maintaining a high level of alertness and while preparing for August 15, ADGP stressed, “We should also ensure peaceful conduct of the ongoing Amar Nath ji Yatra.”

He also stressed on implementing the “Meri Maati Mera Desh” programme. Singh suggested organizing Tiranga rallies at important locations in district headquarters, sub-division level, police station level and with the participation of civil administration, involving students of colleges and schools.