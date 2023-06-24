ADGP Jammu reviews security arrangements at Ramban

Ramban: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu along with other senior Police officers Saturday reviewed the security arrangements in Ramban district for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.
Officials said that for taking stock of the security arrangements for the Amarnath yatris, ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh accompanied by DIG Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range Sunil Gupta, and SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma paid a visit to Chanderkote, Ramban, Ramsu, and Lamber, Banihal.
The ADGP Jammu reviewed the security arrangements made for the smooth and secure conduct of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.
He also interacted with the CRPF and the Army officers and enquired about the logistics provided to the manpower deployed enroute.
Singh briefed the officers who are to be deployed at vantage positions to discharge their assigned duties with utmost care so that the devotees on the yatra feel comfortable and secure by all means.
He stressed upon the officers to ensure that their coordinated efforts were effectively put in place to make the yatra smooth and secure.
The ADGP Jammu impressed upon all the officers to ensure that their conduct was people-friendly while dealing with the yatris besides providing them foolproof security and necessary assistance.
He also directed SSP Ramban to take care of the welfare of soldiers and give all possible assistance to the paramilitary forces reporting for duty.
Singh gave necessary instructions to the Union Territory Disaster Relief Force (UTDRF) personnel to remain extra vigilant, and alert and to come forward in the shortest possible time to take up rescue operations in case of any unexpected mishap to any yatri due to any natural or man-made calamity.