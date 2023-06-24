ADGP Jammu reviews security arrangements at Ramban

Ramban: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu along with other senior Police officers Saturday reviewed the security arrangements in Ramban district for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Officials said that for taking stock of the security arrangements for the Amarnath yatris, ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh accompanied by DIG Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range Sunil Gupta, and SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma paid a visit to Chanderkote, Ramban, Ramsu, and Lamber, Banihal.

The ADGP Jammu reviewed the security arrangements made for the smooth and secure conduct of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

He also interacted with the CRPF and the Army officers and enquired about the logistics provided to the manpower deployed enroute.