ADGP Jammu reviews security situation in Poonch

Poonch: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh has reviewed the security situation of Poonch district in the wake of terrorists’ ambush on an army vehicle at Bhata Dhurian on April 20.
ADGP, who was camping in Rajouri after the May 5 encounter, visited Poonch on Saturday evening and reviewed the security situation in the district.
He also met the district police officers in Poonch. He was briefed about the investigation status of the April 20 Bhata Dhurian attack.
Senior army and police officers had reached Rajouri after a fresh encounter between forces and terrorists in Kesari Hill area under Kandi police station on May 5 morning in which five army personnel lost their lives while a Major-rank officer was injured.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also visited Rajouri on Saturday and held a high level security review meeting with officers of army, police, paramilitary forces along with intelligence agencies and later interacted with army troops at Ace of Spades Division headquarter.