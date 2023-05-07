ADGP Jammu reviews security situation in Poonch

Poonch: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh has reviewed the security situation of Poonch district in the wake of terrorists’ ambush on an army vehicle at Bhata Dhurian on April 20.

ADGP, who was camping in Rajouri after the May 5 encounter, visited Poonch on Saturday evening and reviewed the security situation in the district.

He also met the district police officers in Poonch. He was briefed about the investigation status of the April 20 Bhata Dhurian attack.