ADGP Kashmir calls for multi-layered security approach

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Sunday emphasised the need for a multi-layered security approach, incorporating the expertise and resources of multiple security agencies.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that chairing a joint meeting with the officers of Police, BSF, and CRPF at the Police Control Room (PCR), Kashmir, the ADGP Kashmir urged the officers to remain vigilant and proactive, keeping abreast of the latest security protocols and intelligence inputs.

During the meeting, threadbare discussions were held regarding the overall security arrangements to be adopted for the safe and smooth conduct of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Discussions revolved around strengthening the existing security infrastructure, enhancing surveillance measures, and augmenting personnel deployment along the yatra route.

Various aspects of security, including the threat perception, crowd management, traffic control, and emergency response mechanisms, were thoroughly analysed and reviewed.