ADGP Kashmir calls for multi-layered security approach

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Sunday emphasised the need for a multi-layered security approach, incorporating the expertise and resources of multiple security agencies.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that chairing a joint meeting with the officers of Police, BSF, and CRPF at the Police Control Room (PCR), Kashmir, the ADGP Kashmir urged the officers to remain vigilant and proactive, keeping abreast of the latest security protocols and intelligence inputs.
During the meeting, threadbare discussions were held regarding the overall security arrangements to be adopted for the safe and smooth conduct of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.
Discussions revolved around strengthening the existing security infrastructure, enhancing surveillance measures, and augmenting personnel deployment along the yatra route.
Various aspects of security, including the threat perception, crowd management, traffic control, and emergency response mechanisms, were thoroughly analysed and reviewed.
Beside various SOPs related to counter all types of terror attacks, counter drone attacks, natural disasters, the law and order situations were revised and modified.
The ADGP Kashmir directed the officers to enhance security and mitigate potential threats by deploying anti-sabotage teams along the Amarnath Yatra route to identify and neutralise any possible terror threat.
The officers were also guided to boost the surveillance and threat detection by using advanced drone technology besides, real-time aerial surveillance over the yatra route.
Additionally, the meeting addressed the coordination among different agencies involved in the security arrangements.
The ADGP Kashmir emphasised the significance of seamless collaboration and information sharing to ensure a cohesive and effective security apparatus.
The senior officers present at the meeting shared their insights and recommendations, highlighting the importance of robust communication channels, regular training programmes, and real-time monitoring systems.
The ADGP Kashmir expressed confidence in the capabilities of the security personnel and their commitment in ensuring the safety of the devotees.
He urged them to work in close coordination with the local communities and religious leaders to foster a peaceful and secure environment throughout the Amarnath Yatra.
The ADGP Kashmir assured the people that every possible measure would be taken to provide a secure and hassle-free experience for the devotees.
He also urged the people to cooperate with the security forces and follow the prescribed guidelines for their own safety.
IG BSF Ashok Yadav, DIG CKR Srinagar Sujit Kumar, DIG SKR Rayees Muhammad Bhat, DIG CRPF (South Srinagar) Mathew A John, DIG CRPF Panthachowk Pramod Kumar Mehra, DIG CRPF Anantnag Range Kulvir Singh Deswal, SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal, CO CRPF Harjinder Singh Bhumal attended the meeting.