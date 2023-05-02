ADGP Kashmir chairs joint security meeting; discusses arrangements

The ADGP Kashmir advised them that additional security measures should be placed at the vulnerable locations to avoid any untoward incident during the G20 summit.

He laid special focus on the emerging threat of Vehicle Based Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIEDs) and other modes of potential terror attacks including potential Fidayeen attacks, standoff fire, and grenade attacks in detail and measures to counter these terror threats.

Kumar instructed all district SSPs to focus on busting of terror modules by apprehending terrorist associates and generating preventive intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists in Kashmir.

He also instructed all the SSPs to conduct anti-terrorist operations on specific inputs.

The ADGP Kashmir discussed with officials the deployment of additional security forces and use of modern technology to secure the venues.

He stressed the importance of river and lake domination in ensuring the security of the summit.

Kumar emphasised the need for the Marine Commandos (MARCOS) to be put in place to provide a strong security cover for the water bodies around the summit venues.

He shared with all the stakeholders that specialised NSG teams along with the SOG would be used to counter the possible Fidayeen attack or drone attack and deployed at all the venues.

The ADGP Kashmir also instructed the officials to coordinate with other law enforcement agencies and intelligence agencies to gather information about any potential security threats and take necessary actions to neutralise them.

GOC Kilo Force Maj Gen Mohit Seth, IG CRPF Kashmir Ops Sector Manvinder Singh Bhatia, IG BSF Kashmir Frontier Ashok Yadav, Joint Director SIB Dipankar Trivedi, Commander 10 Sector, Commander 3 Sector, Commander 5 Sector, DD SIB Srinagar, DIG of Police Central Kashmir Range (CKR) Srinagar, DIG of Police North Kashmir Range (NKR) Baramulla, DIG CRPF North Srinagar, DIG CRPF South Srinagar, DIG CID Kashmir, CO 15 CISU, CO 31 CIU, SSP Srinagar, SSP Baramulla, SSP Budgam, SSP Bandipora, SSP Ganderbal, SP Cargo, NSG Officer, and a representative of SB Srinagar also attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, GOC Kilo Force Maj Gen Seth assured to provide all possible assistance like domination of high reaches, corridor protection, additional AS teams, and area domination, especially during the night.

The attendees reviewed the current security arrangements in place and discussed possible ways to enhance the security measures to ensure the safety of all participants and attendees during the event.

Apart from the security measures, the meeting also discussed the management of foreign NGOs and media personnel during the summit.