ADGP Kashmir credits people for peaceful procession

Srinagar: Unlike previous years, this 10th Muharram there were no restrictions on the movement of people in any part of Kashmir and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar credited peaceful processions to people.

In Srinagar city, during previous years, severe restrictions used to be placed in the jurisdictions of five Police Stations and pitch battles between Police and mourners used to be the order of the day.

This year, the traffic and movement of people on Srinagar roads and other districts was as usual. “No restrictions were imposed anywhere and it was a normal day,” senior Police officials said here. “Not even a single law and order incident was reported from anywhere.”

In Srinagar city, Police and paramilitary forces embarked on roads at 4 am.

“They were deployed as a precautionary measure from the morning,” officials said.