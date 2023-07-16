ADGP Kashmir reviews security measures for yatra along Sgr-Jmu NH

Srinagar: ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar reviewed the security measures for the Amarnath Yatra along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Sunday.
A spokesman of J&K Police in a statement issued here said that to ensure the safety and security of the yatris and tourists during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, the ADGP along with DIG Police South Kashmir Range, SSP Kulgam, CO CRPF and other officials conducted a comprehensive security review at various points including the Navyug Tunnel on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.
The Police spokesman said that during the review, ADGP Kumar personally inspected the live up and down convoy movements, observing the existing security measures in place.
“He provided valuable insights and advised the implementation of additional measures to be adopted by the Police and CRPF personnel. He emphasised upon officers to ensure that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are being adhered in letter and spirit. He directed the officers to be extra vigilant and to ensure that safety and security of yatra is not being compromised. The new measures advised by ADGP Kumar will enable the Police and security forces to better tackle security challenges and ensure the safety and smooth movement of convoys on the highway,” the Police spokesman said.
He said that emphasising the importance of maintaining smooth traffic flow, ADGP Kumar instructed Police to extend full assistance to traffic personnel in regulating traffic and preventing any harassment to visitors and locals.
“Furthermore, ADGP Kumar stressed the importance of safeguarding the interests of tourists and the people. He emphasised the need to create a welcoming and safe environment, free from any form of harassment,” the Police spokesman said.
He said that following the security review, Kumar convened a coordination meeting at the CRPF’s 163 Bn Headquarters where officials discussed strategies and measures to prevent any potential terror incidents along the designated route.
The Police spokesman said that recognising the significance of maintaining robust security on this vital transportation route, ADGP Kumar led discussions on various counter-terrorism initiatives.
He said that while instructing SSP Kulgam, ADGP Kumar emphasised the need to gather specific human intelligence (Humint) to enhance Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) on both sides of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.
The spokesman said recognizing the importance of intelligence-led operations in ensuring the safety of the region, ADGP Kumar emphasised the need for gathering precise and actionable intelligence.
“The generated Humint will play a crucial role in identifying potential threats and facilitating efficient security measures along the designated route,” the J&K Police spokesman quoted the ADGP as saying.
He said that the ADGP Kashmir’s proactive review and coordination efforts reflect the commitment of the security forces to maintain a secure environment for all participants of the Amarnath Yatra.
The spokesman said that the administration remains vigilant and steadfast in its resolve to provide a safe and memorable experience for yatris.