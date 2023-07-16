ADGP Kashmir reviews security measures for yatra along Sgr-Jmu NH

Srinagar: ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar reviewed the security measures for the Amarnath Yatra along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Sunday.

A spokesman of J&K Police in a statement issued here said that to ensure the safety and security of the yatris and tourists during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, the ADGP along with DIG Police South Kashmir Range, SSP Kulgam, CO CRPF and other officials conducted a comprehensive security review at various points including the Navyug Tunnel on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

The Police spokesman said that during the review, ADGP Kumar personally inspected the live up and down convoy movements, observing the existing security measures in place.

“He provided valuable insights and advised the implementation of additional measures to be adopted by the Police and CRPF personnel. He emphasised upon officers to ensure that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are being adhered in letter and spirit. He directed the officers to be extra vigilant and to ensure that safety and security of yatra is not being compromised. The new measures advised by ADGP Kumar will enable the Police and security forces to better tackle security challenges and ensure the safety and smooth movement of convoys on the highway,” the Police spokesman said.