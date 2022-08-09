ADGP Kashmir, SSP Srinagar participate in Muharram procession

Srinagar: The Ashura processions across Kashmir passed off peacefully while Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar along with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal, and other senior officers participated in the 10th Muharram processions in Srinagar on Tuesday.
Police said that the processions in central, south, and north Kashmir passed off peacefully.
They said that there was no breach of law and order and anti-national acts during processions.
Police said that the mourners and people cooperated with the law enforcement agencies and followed the guidelines in letter and spirit.
Meanwhile, ADGP Kashmir and other officers participated in the Muharram processions in different parts of Kashmir.
“ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar along with SSP Srinagar and other officers participated in the 10th Muharram procession, marking the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), and also held the Shabih-e-Zuljana of Imam Hussain (AS) today in Zadibal Srinagar,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted while uploading pictures of officers with the mourners.
In wake of processions, Police across Kashmir under the directions of ADGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar had made elaborate security and other arrangements to facilitate the mourners.
In the Baramulla, SSP Baramulla Rayees Muhammad Bhat and in Kulgam, SSP Kulgam G V Sundeep Chakraborty participated in the processions.