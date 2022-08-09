ADGP Kashmir, SSP Srinagar participate in Muharram procession

Srinagar: The Ashura processions across Kashmir passed off peacefully while Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar along with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal, and other senior officers participated in the 10th Muharram processions in Srinagar on Tuesday.

Police said that the processions in central, south, and north Kashmir passed off peacefully.

They said that there was no breach of law and order and anti-national acts during processions.

Police said that the mourners and people cooperated with the law enforcement agencies and followed the guidelines in letter and spirit.