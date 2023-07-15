ADGP Kashmir visits Nunwan base camp; reviews security arrangements

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar along with other senior officials on Saturday visited Nunwan base camp, Pahalgam where he reviewed the security arrangements for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

Besides, he checked the functioning of JPCR and X-Ray point and held security briefings.

On his visit, the Deputy Inspector General of Police South Kashmir Range (SKR), DIG CRPF, SSP Anantnag, Commandant CRPF, Camp Director and other senior officers accompanied the ADGP Kashmir.

The purpose of his visit was to assess the security measures put in place and ensure the safety and well being of the yatris participating in the annual Amarnath Yatra.

The officers held a comprehensive security briefing to discuss the current situation and strategise further security measures to maintain a peaceful and incident-free yatra.

The ADGP Kashmir physically inspected deployment of forces on the ground and instructed them for better coordination and joint efforts to achieve incident free and smooth yatra.

During the visit, Kumar and the accompanying officers also observed a mock drill to evaluate the preparedness and coordination of the security personnel in dealing with any unforeseen circumstances including terrorist threats that may arise during the yatra.