ADGP Kashmir visits Panjtarni, cave shrine; reviews security arrangements

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar along with a team of officers from various security force agencies conducted a comprehensive visit to Panjtarni and Amarnath Cave shrine on Wednesday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the ADGP Kashmir along with IG CRPF Ajay Yadav, IG BSF Ashok Yadav, 3 Sector Commander, SSP Anantnag, and CO ITBP inspected the security measures implemented for the safety and smooth conduct of the yatra to the Amarnath Cave shrine.

The officers on the ground briefed the IGP Kashmir about the deployment to meet any eventuality.

Besides deployment, ADGP Kashmir inspected drone cameras that are being used for better surveillance of the site and advised the officers to make adequate use of these modern gadgets to further augment the security at important locations.

During his visit, ADGP Kumar meticulously examined the security infrastructure, surveillance systems, and communication networks.

He also interacted with the officers on the ground to understand their challenges and gather valuable insights to further enhance the security arrangements.

The ADGP Kashmir physically inspected deployment of forces on the ground and instructed them for better coordination and joint efforts to achieve incident free and smooth yatra.

He also instructed the officers that the conduct of the deployed personnel should be exemplary.

During the joint survey, the ADGP Kashmir and the officers thoroughly inspected the entire track and reviewed security arrangements from Panjtarni to the Amarnath Cave shrine.

They assessed the condition of the path, checked for any potential risks or obstacles, and reviewed the existing security measures in place.

ADGP Kumar expressed his appreciation for the diligent efforts of the security forces and acknowledged their unwavering dedication and urged them to maintain the highest level of vigilance and professionalism during the yatra season.

The ADGP Kashmir and the security force officers also interacted with other stakeholders involved in the yatra arrangements including the representatives from organisations responsible for infrastructure maintenance, medical services, and other essential support systems.

ADGP Kumar and the team actively listened to the concerns, suggestions, and feedback provided by these stakeholders, ensuring that their perspectives were taken into account when evaluating and refining the security arrangements.