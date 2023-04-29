ADGP-led security meet in south Kashmir devises strategy against vehicle-borne IEDs on Sgr-Jmu NH

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Saturday instructed all Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to generate preventive intelligence and focus on anti-terrorist operations.

A spokesman of J&K Police in a statement issued here said that chairing a high-level meeting in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway security with special focus on emerging threat of vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (VBIEDs) and other modes of potential terror attack, ADGP Kashmir especially tasked the SSPs to generate preventive intelligence and share timely amongst all stakeholders.

He also instructed the SSPs to bust terror modules by apprehending terrorist associates.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army’s Victor Force, Maj Gen Prashant Srivastava asked sector commanders to carry extensive area domination in night too.