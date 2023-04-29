ADGP-led security meet in south Kashmir devises strategy against vehicle-borne IEDs on Sgr-Jmu NH

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Saturday instructed all Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to generate preventive intelligence and focus on anti-terrorist operations.
A spokesman of J&K Police in a statement issued here said that chairing a high-level meeting in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway security with special focus on emerging threat of vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (VBIEDs) and other modes of potential terror attack, ADGP Kashmir especially tasked the SSPs to generate preventive intelligence and share timely amongst all stakeholders.
He also instructed the SSPs to bust terror modules by apprehending terrorist associates.
General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army’s Victor Force, Maj Gen Prashant Srivastava asked sector commanders to carry extensive area domination in night too.
The Police spokesman said that during the meeting, potential threats from terrorists on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway were discussed in detail and more counter measures were decided.
He said that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of convoy movement were also discussed and accordingly upgraded while all field officers were given their assessment.
IG CRPF Kashmir Ops Sector M S Bhatia, IG BSF Ashok Yadav, Joint Director IB, Army’s sector commanders in south Kashmir, DIGs of Police, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, and CID and SSPs of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, and Awantipora attended the meeting.
The meeting came close on the heels of a deadly attack on an Army vehicle at Bhata-Durian area of Poonch on April 21 that left five soldiers dead.
The sources said that during the meeting, the security officers devised counter strategy to foil vehicle-borne IED and sticky bomb threats.
They said that in the meeting, convoy movement was upgraded and a fresh plan was devised for the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway security.
“All the officers put forth their suggestions on how to counter VBIEDs and sticky bomb threats. Other possible terror threats were also discussed and a joint strategy was devised to foil all the bids by the terrorists,” the sources quoted the security officers as saying.
They said that during the meeting many security officers admitted that VBIEDs and sticky bombs were a challenge.
“The security officers said that a joint strategy was needed to counter both the emerging threats effectively,” the sources said.
A source privy to the meeting said that during the meeting, a consensus was evolved that security on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highways needs to be given a special focus. (With KNO inputs)