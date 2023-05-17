ADGP Security briefs officers on soft skills

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Security, S D Singh Jamwal Wednesday briefed the Police officers on security and soft skills for the G20 meeting scheduled to be held in Srinagar from May 22 to 24.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Singh held a briefing session ahead of the G20 event at Central Pool Kashmir.

It said that the objective of the meeting was to enhance the knowledge of the field officers in the implementation of security-related protocols in organising the mega event at Srinagar including the protection of VVIPs.