Adhere to fixed timelines for processing of selection, waiting lists: J&K Govt

Jammu: J&K government on Friday asked all the Recruiting agencies and Appointing authorities to adhere to the fixed time lines for selection process.

It also cautioned against “recommending the cases laden with procedural delays for relaxation in the Rules.”

“This has to be done very judiciously and under extremely exceptional circumstances so as to withstand the scrutiny of law. So in future, the administrative departments shall recommend such cases of relaxation only after fixing the responsibility on erring officials or officers, offices or departments,” the General administration Department has directed.

As per the GAD circular issued by the Commissioner Secretary M K Dwivedi, such recommendation can be made also “when the cause of delay is due to any extra-ordinary reasons beyond the control of any authority or under extremely exceptional circumstances.” However, the detailed reasons must be brought out in the recommendation.