Adhere to timelines to complete new projects: LG

Shopian: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday directed the officials to adhere to timelines to complete new projects.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for various development projects worth more than Rs 110 crore at Shopian, the LG directed the officials to adhere to the timelines to complete new projects in close coordination with the concerned departments and the executing agencies.
He congratulated the district administration, Panchayat Raj Institution (PRI) representatives, and the residents on the occasion.
Sinha said that the projects dedicated to the people would strengthen the infrastructure and empower all sections of society.
“The new sports infrastructure projects for which the foundation stone was laid will transform Shopian into a significant centre of sporting culture, provide modern resources, facilities for training, mentoring and support to compete at the national and international level,” he said.
The projects worth Rs 93 crore inaugurated by the LG include two new blocks of transit accommodation at Allowpora Keegam, the development of a playfield at Trenz, upgradation and development of a playground at K-Hallan Keller, transit accommodation for transhumant tribals at Lal Ghulam, upgradation of roads including Bijbehara-Shopian road, Pudsoo to Kapren causeway, Braripora Zirpora Mantribugh Nildrang road, Pinjora Khan to Sofanaman Pahnoo road, Mohanpora Imamsahab Alamgunj road, and Drangnard to Keller block road.
The projects costing Rs 17.92 crore for which Sinha laid the foundation stone include the development of a stadium along with synthetic football turf at Dragad, the construction of synthetic basketball and volleyball courts, the development of synthetic volleyball court and dug-out, practice pitches, and change rooms at Vishroo Keller, and upgradation of roads from Dobipora to Molo Dangerpora and Reshnagri to Mandijan road.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta; CEO, Mission Youth, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary; Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, Sarmad Hafeez; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Bidhuri; and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Faz Lul Haseeb were also present on the occasion.