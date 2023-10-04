Adhere to timelines to complete new projects: LG

Shopian: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday directed the officials to adhere to timelines to complete new projects.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for various development projects worth more than Rs 110 crore at Shopian, the LG directed the officials to adhere to the timelines to complete new projects in close coordination with the concerned departments and the executing agencies.

He congratulated the district administration, Panchayat Raj Institution (PRI) representatives, and the residents on the occasion.

Sinha said that the projects dedicated to the people would strengthen the infrastructure and empower all sections of society.

“The new sports infrastructure projects for which the foundation stone was laid will transform Shopian into a significant centre of sporting culture, provide modern resources, facilities for training, mentoring and support to compete at the national and international level,” he said.