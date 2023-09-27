Adjudicative, administrative decision affecting one’s rights

Srinagar: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has held that “a person whose rights are to be affected by any decision adjudicative or administrative should receive the fair hearing before the decision is made”.

A Division Bench here comprising M S Latif, Member (J), and Prashant Kumar, Member (A), said this while putting on hold J&K Public Service Commission (JKPSC)’s communication dated August 19, 2023, withdrawing the recommendation for appointment of a dental surgeon Dr A A Mughal after 18 years.

Following the JKPSC’s communication, the government by an order dated July 20, 2023, terminated the services of Dr Mughal as ‘dental surgeon’ and the order has been put in abeyance by the CAT after the aggrieved approached it.

Citing the Supreme Court judgment reported as AIR 1987 SC, the tribunal said that in the pronouncement, the apex court has held that the “right of fair hearing is a fundamental right of the individual under Article 21 of the constitution of India”.

“In the instant case, prima facie the order impugned has been passed at the back of the petitioner without at least affording an opportunity of being heard to the petitioner, not to speak of ample opportunity which the law prescribes,” the bench said. “It is admitted that the petitioner has been in active continuous service for the past 18 years, and in an advanced stage of her life and her family must have settled on the earnings of the petitioner, depriving her of livelihood at this stage will be unconstitutional, unfair, and against the canons of the rule of law.”