Admin, NHIDCL clear Sinthan Top in record time

Anantnag: In a significant development, the District Administration Anantnag and NHIDCL through joint efforts have this year cleared the road to Sinthan Top a month ahead of schedule.
This year a single motorable road has been cleared at least a month ahead of schedule in comparison to the last year during which the clearance operation was completed on May 11.
The officials from revenue department under the overall supervision of Deputy Commissioner Anantnag have been striving to achieve early clearance of snow operations and have facilitated NHIDCL at every step.
It is in place to mention that the clearance operation was completed by overcoming several challenges. At places, snow accumulation has been in excess of 30 feet. The road is still prone to shooting stones and a single lane is operational.
The district Administration Anantnag is in close contact with the administration of Kishtwar and has assured that the road from Sinthan towards Kishtwar will be cleared within a week.
It is in place to mention that previously Margan Top road was cleared on March 20, much ahead of its schedule. The road is usually cleared by mid-May. People have appreciated the efforts of District Administration as the two roads form important links to several areas.