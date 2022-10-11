Admin orders shifting CD Hospital to GB Pant Hospital

Srinagar: The J&K administration has ordered the shifting of the Government Chest Disease Hospital to GB Pant Hospital in the Sonawar locality of Srinagar.

According to the officials, the CD Hospital would be shifted in the end week of October or in the first week of November.

As per an official order by Principal Medical College Srinagar, the decision regarding the shifting of the CD Hospital to GB Pant Hospital was taken after accessing the functionality of all vital aspects and plans by the Medical Superintendent, Chest Disease Hospital, and Head of the Department (HOD) Pulmonary and Respiratory Medicine Chest Diseases Hospital Srinagar.

“Consequent upon the shifting of GB Pant Hospital to the newly-constructed 500-bedded Children Hospital Bemina vide Government Order No as mentioned in the reference above, a sanction is hereby accorded to the shifting of the entire CD Hospital to GB Pant Hospital, Sonwar, Srinagar after assessing the functionality of all vital aspects by Medical Superintendent, CD Hospital, and HOD Pulmonary and Respiratory Medicine, CD Hospital, Srinagar,” reads an order.