Admin orders shifting CD Hospital to GB Pant Hospital

Srinagar: The J&K administration has ordered the shifting of the Government Chest Disease Hospital to GB Pant Hospital in the Sonawar locality of Srinagar.
According to the officials, the CD Hospital would be shifted in the end week of October or in the first week of November.
As per an official order by Principal Medical College Srinagar, the decision regarding the shifting of the CD Hospital to GB Pant Hospital was taken after accessing the functionality of all vital aspects and plans by the Medical Superintendent, Chest Disease Hospital, and Head of the Department (HOD) Pulmonary and Respiratory Medicine Chest Diseases Hospital Srinagar.
“Consequent upon the shifting of GB Pant Hospital to the newly-constructed 500-bedded Children Hospital Bemina vide Government Order No as mentioned in the reference above, a sanction is hereby accorded to the shifting of the entire CD Hospital to GB Pant Hospital, Sonwar, Srinagar after assessing the functionality of all vital aspects by Medical Superintendent, CD Hospital, and HOD Pulmonary and Respiratory Medicine, CD Hospital, Srinagar,” reads an order.
According to the order, the existing CD Hospital should be utilised as a Communicable or Infectious Diseases Hospital and in the later stage may be kept for Drug De-Addiction Centre also, if the need arises.
The Medical Superintendent of CD Hospital, Dr Saleem Tak told Greater Kashmir that the CD Hospital would be shifted to GB Pant Hospital in the ending week of October or in the first week of November.
“I will conduct a few meetings with my staff including HoD and doctors. After that, we will make an action plan and shift all the services to GB Pant Hospital soon. Till then, all the healthcare services will continue to function smoothly at CD Hospital,” he said.
Dr Tak said that the GB Pant Hospital has good facilities in terms of space, bed capacity, rooms for doctors, and proper machinery.
“There are around 250 beds in GB Pant Hospital. However, CD Hospital has only a 150-bedded capacity. I don’t think there will be any problem. Other departments like the District Tuberculosis Department will also function smoothly. This hospital will be utilised as a Communicable or Infectious Diseases Hospital,” he said.
On September 16, the pediatric services of GB Pant Hospital, Srinagar were shifted to the newly-constructed 500-bedded Children Hospital at Bemina.
An order regarding the shifting of entire pediatric services of GB Pant Hospital to 500-bedded Children Hospital and Government CD Hospital to GB Pant Hospital was issued by Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary to the Government Health and Medical Education Department.