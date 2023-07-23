Admin takes up restoration works in flood-affected areas of Kargil, Leh

Ganderbal: The administration has taken up the restoration works in the flood-affected areas of Kargil and Leh.

The twin districts were hit by flash floods that were triggered by heavy rains, causing massive damage to roads, vehicles, residential houses, and agricultural fields.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) and CEO LAHDC, Kargil, comprehensive measures have been taken up by district administration at Nakpochoo Nallah, Sankoo.

Officials said that on Saturday night, on receiving reports about overflowing of nallah and subsequent flowing of excess water in nearby areas, the restoration works at Nakpochoo Nallah has been taken up immediately on a war-footing basis.

Three households were shifted to safer locations with the help of Police and other agencies.

Meanwhile, DDMA Kargil has deployed three JCBs and one excavator on the spot and nallah trailing works are going on.

Additionally, one more excavator is being deployed to supplement the efforts.

Stonewalls are also being put at vulnerable spots to prevent further damage.

On the directions of the DC Kargil Shrikant Suse, a team of officials headed by SDM Sankoo visited the spot to monitor restoration works.

Directions have been given to the Revenue Department to prepare damage assessment reports within two days and temporary restoration of damaged kuls.

In Leh, the district administration is actively engaged in relief works in flood-affected the village Lehdo where drinking water is being provided through water tankers, officials said.

On Sunday, Chairman and CEC, Tashi Gyalson, and MP Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, along with DC Leh, Santosh Sukhadeve, Councillors, and HoDs of all line departments visited the affected areas to assess the damages and provide necessary assistance to the affected localities.

Various UTDRF, volunteers, and paramilitary forces’ teams led by DC Leh swung into action and placed resources and required machinery for relief and rescue operations.

Emergency relief camps were also set up at multiple locations for those displaced by the floods.

CEC Tashi Gyalson, MP Ladakh, and DC Leh visited various areas including Chokhang Vihara, Chubi, Lamdon School, Khakshal, Katpa, Chutey-Rantak, Kharyok, Leh Main Market, and Skampari where they witnessed several damages caused to households, agricultural fields, hotels, livestock, vehicles, and more.

During their visit, the concerned departmental officers were instructed by CEC Tashi Gyalson to initiate immediate relief work in all uncovered areas.

Tehsildar Leh was tasked with thoroughly documenting all damages to individual properties, agricultural lands, and livestock, and report to the Chairman’s office within a week with all details.

He also instructed Tehsildar Leh to initiate relief measures including land compensations procedures on a priority basis.

He also directed the officers of the R&B and I&FC divisions to restore all road accesses, culverts, and irrigation canals damaged by the flood immediately on a war-footing basis for public convenience.