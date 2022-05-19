Admin to rework postings of KP employees to ensure safety: Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar: The divisional administration in Kashmir directed all the heads of departments on Wednesday to ensure that the Kashmiri Pandit employees serving in the valley are posted only in less vulnerable areas such as towns and district headquarters to ensure their safety and security.

"We had a meeting with all heads of departments and chief engineers. I have told them to ensure that the Kashmiri Pandit employees are posted in less vulnerable areas like towns and district headquarters," Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir P K Pole told reporters here.