Administrative approval to various developmental works accorded

The Administrative Council approved the the Construction of Anti Corruption Bureau Office, District Doda at village Kathori Patnitop, Udhampur at an estimated cost of Rs. 20.04 crore.

The project will further decentralize the functioning of the Anti Corruption Bureau towards achieving the goal of establishing a corruption-free society in Jammu and Kashmir by promoting accountability; raising awareness among the general public; and providing an easy access to authorities for lodging genuine corruption-related complaints against public servants in Government Offices.

The project will be completed in two years and will generate employment opportunities by new creation of posts for human resource requirement at the new office.