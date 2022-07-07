Administrative Council approves transfer of land for various public purposes

Srinagar: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the proposal of Revenue Department to transfer various parcels of land for public purposes.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The Administrative Council approved the transfer of land measuring 36 Kanal 14 Marla situated at village Kulangam Bagh, Tehsil Handwara, District Kupwara in favour of Department of Disaster Management Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction for construction of Transit Accommodation (1BHK) for Kashmiri Migrant Government Employees under the PM Development package.