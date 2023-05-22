Administrative Council approves upgradation of Transport Nagar at Parimpora

Srinagar: The Administrative Council which met here today under Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha approved upgradation and revamping of Transport Nagar Parimpora, Srinagar at an estimated cost of Rs 31.58 crore and gave nod to the construction of new District Court Complex at Bandipora.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the project components of the Transport Nagar Parimpora include laying of road network, sewerage and drainage network, electric network to the tune of Rs 30 crore.
It also includes development of parks and green spaces and contingencies including consultancy to the tune of Rs 1.58 crore.
The project aims at decongestion of Srinagar city besides bringing all the transport agencies on one platform outside the city.
It also envisages ensuring proper facilities both in terms of road network and other amenities at this vital business center.
This project once completed would benefit nearly 76 transport agencies, besides, providing and improving the livelihood of people and traders dealing with various trades. Meanwhile, in a significant decision aimed to effectively address the legal concerns of the general public and increased litigation cases and judicial work-load of the district, the Administrative Council also gave nod to the construction of new District Court Complex at Bandipora.
The project has been considered to be funded under centrally sponsored scheme ‘Development of Infrastructure Facilities for Judiciary’ is estimated to come up at a cost of Rs 35.12 crore. The new court complex would include a three storeyed court building, construction of lawyers chambers and residential quarters for judges of the district court besides other facilities and basic amenities.
Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, and Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor Mandeep Kumar Bhandari attended the Administrative Council meeting.