Administrative Council approves upgradation of Transport Nagar at Parimpora

Srinagar: The Administrative Council which met here today under Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha approved upgradation and revamping of Transport Nagar Parimpora, Srinagar at an estimated cost of Rs 31.58 crore and gave nod to the construction of new District Court Complex at Bandipora.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the project components of the Transport Nagar Parimpora include laying of road network, sewerage and drainage network, electric network to the tune of Rs 30 crore.

It also includes development of parks and green spaces and contingencies including consultancy to the tune of Rs 1.58 crore.