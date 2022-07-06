ADMINISTRATIVE COUNCIL DECISIONS | Ex-gratia relief for local defence personnel enhanced

Srinagar: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, today approved the enhancement of ex-gratia relief to the next-of-kin (NoK) of defence force personnel, hailing from J&K, who attain martyrdom either in or outside J&K.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The Administrative Council approved the enhancement of ex-gratia relief from Rs. 5.00 lacs to Rs. 25.00 lacs in favour of NoK of those Defence Personnel who hail from J&K and attain martyrdom within the territorial jurisdiction of the UT of Jammu & Kashmir.