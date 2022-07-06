ADMINISTRATIVE COUNCIL DECISIONS | Upgradation works at Transport Nagar Jammu approved

Srinagar: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, today accorded administrative approval to the proposal of the Jammu Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (JMRDA) for improvement/upgradation of the road network and allied infrastructure at Transport Nagar, Narwal, Jammu.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The Administrative Council approved the improvement/upgradation of the road network and allied infrastructure at Transport Nagar, Narwal, Jammu at an estimated cost of Rs. 33.57 Crore. The project will be completed in 12 months.

The Transport Nagar area is visited by approximately by 1-1.25 Lac commuters daily, besides hosting a parking area for 150 buses with passenger shed and booking counters. Besides, there are 1685 shops, 96 warehouses/ godowns & offices / public corporations in the area.