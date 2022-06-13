Administrative judges for J&K districts announced

Jammu: Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal on Monday allocated Administrative Districts, Tribunals and Authorities in UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh among the Judges of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

The allocation has been made in supersession of all previous orders.

As per the order, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey will be the Administrative Judge for district Srinagar, district Budgam, MACT Srinagar, Special Tribunal, Srinagar and One Man Forest Authority while Justice Tashi Rabstan will be the Administrative Judge for district Jammu, district Leh and district Kargil.