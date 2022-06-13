Administrative judges for J&K districts announced

Jammu: Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal on Monday allocated Administrative Districts, Tribunals and Authorities in UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh among the Judges of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh.
The allocation has been made in supersession of all previous orders.
As per the order, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey will be the Administrative Judge for district Srinagar, district Budgam, MACT Srinagar, Special Tribunal, Srinagar and One Man Forest Authority while Justice Tashi Rabstan will be the Administrative Judge for district Jammu, district Leh and district Kargil.
Justice Sanjeev Kumar will be the Administrative Judge for districts Baramulla, Bandipora while Justice Sindhu Sharma will be the Administrative Judge for district Kathua, Labour Court, Industrial Tribunal and Sales Tax Appellate Authority, MACT Jammu and Special Tribunal, Jammu.
Justice Rajnesh Oswal will be the Administrative Judge for districts Udhampur, Doda; Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul for districts Pulwama, Shopian; Justice Sanjay Dhar for districts Anantnag, Kulgam; Justice Puneet Gupta for districts Poonch, Rajouri; Justice Javed Iqbal Wani for district Kupwara; Justice Mohan Lal for Ramban district; Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary for district Kishtwar; Justice Rahul Bharti for district Samba; Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi for district Ganderbal and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal for district Reasi.
This order will come into effect from July 1, 2022.
Meanwhile the Chief Justice also issued the sitting roster of judges in both wings of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh from June 27 to July 31, 2022.
As per sitting roster issued by Registrar General Sanjeev Gupta, the Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal will preside over the benches in Srinagar wing from June 27 to July 11, 2022 and then again from July 17 to 31, 2022 while in Jammu wing, he will preside over the benches from July 12 to July 17.
However, Justice All Mohammad Magrey, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Mohd Akram Chowdhary, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi will preside over the benches in Srinagar wing from June 27 to July 31, 2022.
During this period, the benches of the Jammu wing of the High Court will be presided over by Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Mohan Lal and Justice Rahul Bharti and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal.