Adopt compassionate attitude towards litigants: Chief Justice

Baramulla: Chief Justice High Court of J&K and Ladakh, N Kotiswar Singh Saturday called for adopting a compassionate attitude towards litigants.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Chief Justice paid his maiden visit to Baramulla district where he inspected functioning of District Court besides inaugurating second National Lok Adalat.

He was accorded guard of honour by a squad of J&K Police.

Chief Justice inaugurated second National Lok Adalat at District Court Baramulla, organised by District Legal Services Authority during which different cases were settled amicably.

He also distributed tricycles and other prosthetic aids including hearing aids and wheelchairs among the specially abled beneficiaries besides giving away two cheques worth Rs 26 lakh to the victims under MACT.

Interacting with the beneficiaries, the Chief Justice assured them all possible support from the judiciary to make their lives easy and comfortable.

He said that persons with physical challenges needed to be taken care of by the society.

After inaugurating the National Lok Adalat, the Chief Justice held a brief interaction with all concerned in respect of the augmentation of the infrastructure for all the courts of Baramulla district.

During his visit, the Chief Justice was apprised regarding the progress of judiciary proceedings.

It was given out that various new and innovative methods had been introduced from time to time to make justice delivery easier to the public.

After chairing a review meeting, the Chief Justice also inspected every section of the court complex and interacted with the members of the Bar Association Baramulla.

President Bar Association raised various issues hampering the functioning of the court including appointment of Court of Additional Sessions Judge, placement of permanent judge for Juvenile Justice Board, Permanent Secretary District Legal Services Authority Baramulla besides providing 50 chambers for lawyers equipped with necessary facilities.