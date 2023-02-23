Adopt compassionate attitude towards litigants, women victims: CJ tells judges

Srinagar: Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice N Kotiswar Singh, Thursday emphasised upon the judges to adopt a compassionate attitude towards litigants, especially women victims.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that paying his maiden visit to District Court Complex, Mominabad, Srinagar after assuming charge of the office, the Chief Justice assured all the judges of best support from the High Court and urged upon them to extend utmost dedication, diligence, and compassion towards upholding the dignity and honour of the institution.

The Chief Justice was accompanied by various High Court judges including Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Mohan Lal, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, and Justice Rajesh Sekhri.