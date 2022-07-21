Adopt result-oriented approach for effective execution of Tourism projects: LG Manoj Sinha

While reviewing the measures being taken to promote home-stays in the UT, the chair was informed that around 800 home-stays are registered with the Tourism Department.

The Lt Governor directed Secretary Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez to submit a report on the number of tourists staying at these home-stays, and set the target of enhancing the capacities of home-stays to 25,000 beds by 31st December.

Tourism department was instructed to identify major tourist attractions where tented accommodation can be developed through public-private partnership.