Advisor Bhatnagar hoists tricolour in Jammu

Jammu: The 76th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotism and fervour across the Jammu region on Monday with Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar hoisting the tricolour at the main function held at M A Stadium here.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Advisor on the occasion also inspected the parade and took the salute from the contingents of J&K Police, BSF, CRPF, JKAP, SSB, ITBP, IRP, women contingent, Forest Protection Force, NCC, and school children.
Extending his Independence Day greetings to the participants, Advisor Bhatnagar in his address said, “J&K is an integral part of multicultural and multi-ethnic India. “August 5, 2019, marks a new dawn in the history of J&K and since then, the region has embarked on a journey of impartial and equitable governance.”
He said that due to the events post-reorganisation of J&K, over 20,000 PoJK refugees had been provided democratic rights and are being recognised as equal citizens of the nation while being provided opportunities to be a part of India’s march towards progress.
The advisor said that they had also been provided a relief worth Rs 5.5 lakh per household
He said that to provide a robust healthcare system to the citizens of J&K during the COVID pandemic, all efforts were made to ensure that there was no shortage of oxygen supply or hospital beds.
Advisor Bhatnagar highlighted that all individuals above 18 years of age had been vaccinated.
“Similarly, 87 percent of kids in the 12-14 age group have been provided the first dose and 77 percent of them have also received the second one,” he said. “To strengthen the health sector, 500 projects worth Rs 7000 crore have been taken up. Two AIIMS, seven Government Medical Colleges, and 15 new Nursing Colleges are being set up in addition to two cancer institutes and two bone and joint hospitals.”
The advisor lauded the implementation of the PMJAY SEHAT scheme and said that it was the only union territory of the country to provide free universal health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per family, since its implementation in December 2020.
“A total of 108 Jan Aushadhi Centres have also been dedicated towards the welfare of the public since April this year. A total of 80 percent families have been registered under the insurance scheme and 72.57 lakh Golden Cards have been issued under the scheme,” he said.
Advisor Bhatnagar also listed the achievements of the J&K government under Roads, Har Ghar Nal Se Jal, Power, Agriculture, Tourism, Youth, Industry, School Education, Projects, Revenue, and Jobs.