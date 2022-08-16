Advisor Bhatnagar hoists tricolour in Jammu

Jammu: The 76th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotism and fervour across the Jammu region on Monday with Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar hoisting the tricolour at the main function held at M A Stadium here.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Advisor on the occasion also inspected the parade and took the salute from the contingents of J&K Police, BSF, CRPF, JKAP, SSB, ITBP, IRP, women contingent, Forest Protection Force, NCC, and school children.

Extending his Independence Day greetings to the participants, Advisor Bhatnagar in his address said, “J&K is an integral part of multicultural and multi-ethnic India. “August 5, 2019, marks a new dawn in the history of J&K and since then, the region has embarked on a journey of impartial and equitable governance.”

He said that due to the events post-reorganisation of J&K, over 20,000 PoJK refugees had been provided democratic rights and are being recognised as equal citizens of the nation while being provided opportunities to be a part of India’s march towards progress.