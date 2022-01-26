Advisor Bhatnagar unfurls national flag in Srinagar

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar on Wednesday unfurled the National Flag on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium here.

After unfurling the flag, the Advisor inspected the parade and took the salute from the contingents of JKP, BSF, CRPF, JKAP, SSB, ITBP, IRP, Women contingent, Forest Protection Force and NCC.

In his address, Advisor Bhatnagar extended the warm greetings of 73rd Republic Day to the people of Jammu & Kashmir and remarked that we are able to live in this unique country as a democratic nation only because seven decades ago on this day, our Constitution came into effect and we embarked on our journey as a Republic Nation.