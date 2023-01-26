Advisor Bhatnagar unfurls tricolour in Srinagar

He said that this day marks the celebration of empowerment of Indian citizens to select their own government.

Advisor Bhatnagar said that this day reminds us about the duties of every citizen for propelling the growth of the nation.

Highlighting about the ongoing development process occurring across Jammu and Kashmir, he said that from past three years, J&K is witnessing a new dawn, a dawn which promises hope, a dawn which reflects prosperity, progress and development. Advisor Bhatnagar said that J&K was is poised to become the latest success story among Indian states.

He said that the government is committed to build a strong Jammu and Kashmir and continuing its march ahead with Mantra of 4 Ps – Peace, Progress, Prosperity and People first. Advisor Bhatnagar said that the present government is determined to ensure that every single citizen of J&K enjoys prosperous and peaceful life. Highlighting about some of the remarkable achievements of present administration, he said that the health sector was one of the major sectors progressing rapidly from last few years.

Advisor Bhatnagar said that the LG-led administration had taken some novel initiatives to amplify the medical care infrastructure across J&K so that the best and advanced medical care services are provided to the citizens of J&K. He said that J&K had registered tremendous decline in the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) during last one year and has registered 3-point decline from 20 to 17 in a single year much better than the national average, which stands at 28.

Advisor Bhatnagar said that two new AIIMS with the project Cost of Rs 4000 crore, one each at Jammu and Kashmir divisions are coming up. He said that seven new Government Medical Colleges are being established with total outlay of Rs 1595 crore, 15 nursing colleges are targeted, eight are operational and two more (Rajouri and Pulwama) shall start shortly this year besides two cancer institutes (one each at Kashmir and Jammu divisions) with total cost of Rs 212 crore have been established.

Advisor Bhatnagar said that out of 140 projects under Prime Ministers Development package (PMDP) with an outlay of Rs 881 crore, 115 projects have already been completed and remaining 25 projects are in progress. He said that J&K is predominantly an agrarian economy with 70% of its population dependent on agricultural activities.