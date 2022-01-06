Advisory issued for landslide, avalanche-prone areas

The advisory said that under the influence of second Western Disturbance, moderate and heavy rain/snowfall is likely to occur mainly in higher reaches and there are chances of snow avalanches and landslides in vulnerable areas. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir

Irfan Raina Ganderbal: In wake of the inclement weather forecast, the district administration Ganderbal has issued a weather advisory and asked the people residing in Kangan sub-division, particularly from Gund to Sonamarg such as Chattergul Bindra, Kangan Woodar, Lari Prang, Akhal, Branwar, Thune, Wangth, Satrina, Surfraw, Gangangeer and Tehsil Lar, Chountiwaliwar besides Gutlibagh, Dignibal Bakura, and Upper Urpash Shaji Nag of Tehsil Ganderbal not to venture near slopes of hilly areas and other avalanche-prone areas till January 08, 2022. The advisory said that under the influence of second Western Disturbance, moderate and heavy rain/snowfall is likely to occur mainly in higher reaches and there are chances of snow avalanches and landslides in vulnerable areas. The district administration has also enjoined upon district Police and Traffic Police, SDM Kangan, all the Tehsildars and line departments to be in full preparedness and keep their men and machinery ready to deal with any exigency.